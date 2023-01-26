The Lancaster County director of development services is leaving his position in February for another job.
Rox Burhans' last day with the county is Friday, Feb. 3, as he has accepted a similar job as planning director for the city of Cornelius in North Carolina.
Burhans has been with Lancaster County for almost four years, coming to the county from Indian Trail, N.C., where he was planning director from 2011-19. He was a planner for the city of Rock Hill for nine years before that.
“Rox has been a valued member of the county’s management team,” said County Administrator Dennis Marstall. “He has worked tirelessly over the past four years to guide the County Council to adopt sound planning and development policies during a time of phenomenal growth for the county.
"We will miss his talents and contributions to the county and wish him much success as he works to fulfill his professional goals in another community.”
Burhans didn’t discuss his reason for heading back to the Tar Heel state, but did say he will remember his time in Lancaster County with fondness.
“I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve Lancaster County as development services director,” he said, in an email. “I will miss my colleagues and the citizens I served. I will always remember my time with Lancaster County fondly.”
Council members said they would miss Burhans and what he has brought to the job.
“Rox has done such a great job,” said Councilwoman Charlene McGriff. “We will miss him.”
The county is in the middle of reworking its Unified Development Ordinances (UDO). That process is scheduled to be finished in 2024.
The crafting of the UDO is consultant-led so that and the Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan timeline should stay on track, Marstall said.
He added the county would have some interim support as they transition to another full-time director. Marstall said he would like to have someone in that position within six to nine months, and plans to use a recruiting firm for a national search.