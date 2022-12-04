The Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting programs to provide help during the holidays for families affected by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

CHARLOTTE — While holidays can be a joyous time for many families, they can be challenging for families affected by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Western Carolina Chapter and Eastern North Carolina Chapter are marking these events by sharing tips and resources for those who are currently caring for a person with Alzheimer’s.

