My name is Bill Selvitelle; my wife and I live in Lancaster. I’m reaching out to ask for your help with our brother and friend, Mr. George.
I have reached out to some of you via email and in person with the hope of having a plan to help our homeless friend.
To date, whatever has been done has been a failure.
We cannot allow Mr. George to stay out in the streets. His physical condition has changed, for those who may not be aware. He cannot walk or stand up without assistance.
The world of Mr. George was sad enough when he was able to walk around the city. That is his choice, and I champion anyone who wishes to live that way.
I am aware of what the city and police rules are for him to be taken off the streets: Is he a danger to someone or himself?
Let me ask you what you would do if you found someone unable to care for themselves, wash up, use the bathroom, and clean themselves for days on end, their Depends underwear not being changed for so long that it was falling apart in shreds.
What if you found a person not able to get up off the ground without assistance, covered with urine and feces, would that not be the definition of a person being a danger to themselves?
The same routine of taking him to the hospital and then the police station to be deposited back onto the streets is not a plan that works. That is shameful!
I have spoken to the Lancaster DSS office and made out a report on the conditions of Mr. George. The lady at DSS informed me that Mr. George has to “meet the conditions” for DSS to investigate. When I asked what the qualifications to be evaluated were, I was told those were confidential.
When I asked the DSS agent why they did not evaluate him at the hospital or the police station, I was told, “he did not meet the conditions.”
I was adamant that Mr. George’s physical condition has changed and that he was not the same as before landing at his current location at 107 S. White St., where he’s been since August.
I was assured by the rep that I would be informed of the plan when they have concluded what is best for Mr. George, which may or may not include a visit to his location. They may wish to do nothing.
You cannot do the same thing repeatedly, hoping that Mr. George will get better. Let’s be serious; he is 74 years old and needs proper medical care in a nursing home.
We all can do better, we all must do better, and as members of the press and the government, you need to take care of the most vulnerable. In this case, it is Mr. George.
In the vestibule at Lancaster City Hall, a plaque hangs on the wall. One of the paragraphs reads: “May the City Councils serving here remain steadfast to the trust reposed in them and represent all the citizens to the best of their ability and skill.”
The city is not, in my and many others’ opinion, representing the most vulnerable, in this case, Mr. George. We can and must do better for those who cannot do for themselves.