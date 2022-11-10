Since March 11, 2020, the world has persevered in the face of a global pandemic. We put safety measures in place to help our friends and neighbors. Experts created a vaccine and we are more mindful than ever about public health measures. We are now more attuned to global and community needs and are reinventing ways to work, serve and live.
Our human resilience comes from a natural desire to help each other, to connect. Community resilience is achieved when all community sectors pull together in support of making life better for everyone. To all who have served over the past three years, we salute you!
Next week, we can give back.
Give Local 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 15. It is a 24-hour giving blitz, where each of us can search and support the causes that matter most to us through a fun, online giving campaign. We are celebrating 78 local nonprofit organizations whose work every day makes our region a better place to live.
Since its inception in 2016, Give Local has raised $1.2 million for more than 100 nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Lancaster and Chester counties. This year, we have much to celebrate, and we also have an opportunity to join together to honor and support these hard-working organizations whose efforts make our community stronger.
In 1986, Congress proclaimed Nov. 15 as National Philanthropy Day. In his address marking the day, President Ronald Reagan said, “when people are helping one another…concern for one’s fellow man becomes part of the nation’s soul.” Thirty-six years later, caring for our fellow man is still a part of our nation’s soul.
American philanthropy thrives when individuals and organizations join together to create communities that care for the needs of all people. As in the original 1986 National Philanthropy Day Act, the call is for all sectors and all people to notice the needs around them, and to get involved in causes that make life better for our friends and neighbors.
Let’s come together for our community during Give Local. Visit www.givelocalsc.org on Nov. 15 and join us!
Jodie Plyler is the board chair of the Arras Foundation. Susan DeVenny is the foundation’s president and CEO.