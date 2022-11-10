GIVE LOCAL LOGO

Since March 11, 2020, the world has persevered in the face of a global pandemic. We put safety measures in place to help our friends and neighbors. Experts created a vaccine and we are more mindful than ever about public health measures. We are now more attuned to global and community needs and are reinventing ways to work, serve and live.

Our human resilience comes from a natural desire to help each other, to connect. Community resilience is achieved when all community sectors pull together in support of making life better for everyone. To all who have served over the past three years, we salute you!

Jodie Plyler is the board chair of the Arras Foundation. Susan DeVenny is the foundation’s president and CEO.

