LANNWS-02-22-23 MISSING TEEN

De'Nyis Brown, 16, has been missing since Friday, Feb. 17.

 Lancaster Police Department

The Lancaster Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

De’Nyis Brown, 16, was last seen leaving from North Hughes Street between 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

