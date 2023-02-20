The Lancaster Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.
The Lancaster Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.
De’Nyis Brown, 16, was last seen leaving from North Hughes Street between 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
His hair is brown and his eyes are brown. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and black sneakers.
If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 immediately.
