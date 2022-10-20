Crime reports
The following reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
• Between Oct. 3 and 10, someone stole more than $2,000 worth of tools and two Australian toy shepherd dogs, worth $7,300, in the 2900 block of Legacy Park Boulevard in Indian Land.
• Between Oct. 10 and 11, someone stole a 2012 white camper, valued at $12,000, in the 1200 block of West Shore Drive in Lancaster.
• Between Oct. 14 and 17, someone vandalized four cars in the 1500 block of Billings Drive in Lancaster. The amount of damage to the vehicles totaled $4,800.
• Between Oct. 15 and 17, someone stole $1,500 worth of vehicle parts from the 600 block of Boyd Faile Road in Heath Springs. The items stolen included $1,200 worth of ATV tires, rims and axles.
If you know anything about these incidents, please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3338.
— Compiled by Mac Banks