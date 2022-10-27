Police reports
The following reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Police reports
The following reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
• Between Oct. 11 and 12, someone stole a white 2014 Acura vehicle, valued at $18,971, from the 2200 block of Pageland Highway, Lancaster.
• Between Oct. 17 and 18, someone stole a 5x9-foot trailer, valued at $1,800, from the 600 block of Mosteller Drive.
• Between Oct. 18 and 20, someone stole more than $2, 900 worth of lawn and garden equipment from the 9300 block of Van Wyck Road in Lancaster. The items stolen included a black pressure washer, valued at $2,700.
• Between Oct. 19 and 20, someone stole more than $3,200 worth of electronic communication equipment from the 3000 block of Great Falls Highway in Lancaster. The items stolen included an iPad Pro, valued at $1,125, and a Dell computer, valued at $1,700.
• On Oct. 20, someone stole more than $4,500 worth of lawn equipment and a trailer from the 1800 block of Douglas Road in Lancaster, according to a police report. The value of the trailer was $2,800, the report said.
• Between Oct. 21 and 22, someone stole a black steel utility trailer, valued at $1,500, from the 1000 block of Chiffon Street in Lancaster.
If you know anything about these incidents, please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3338.
— Compiled by Mac Banks