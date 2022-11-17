Police reports
The following reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
• On Nov. 11, someone stole a vehicle from the 9700 block of Charlotte Highway in Indian Land. The vehicle was a silver 2012 Cadillac valued at $9,900.
• On Nov. 11, someone stole a vehicle from the 1200 block of South Plantation Road in Lancaster. The vehicle was a red 2013 Mercedes-Benz 300 series valued at $16,000.
• Between Nov. 12 and 13, someone stole a yellow zero-turn lawn mower from the 1200 block of Grace Avenue in Lancaster. The lawn equipment was valued at $5,000.
If you know anything about these incidents, please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3338.
- Compiled by Mac Banks