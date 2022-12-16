The following police reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
The following police reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
• Between Dec. 7 and 9, someone stole a 1998 black Chevrolet Silverado truck from the 3300 block of Plyler Mill Road in Lancaster. The truck was valued at $4,000.
• On Dec. 8, someone stole more than $1,200 worth of tools from the 1800 block of Baker Street in Lancaster. One of the items stolen was an air compressor valued at $350.
• Between Dec. 9 and 13, someone stole a 2023 orange Kubota tractor from the 1100 block of Pit-A-Tat Road in Kershaw. The tractor was valued at $28,350.
• Between Dec. 9 and 14, someone stole farm equipment from the 100 block of Old Dixie Road in Lancaster. The equipment was valued at more than $9,000 and included a trailer worth $7,000.
• Between Dec. 10 and 11, someone stole a red 2004 Ford F250 truck from the 1700 block of Usher Road in Lancaster. The truck was valued at $3,400.
If you know anything about these incidents, please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3338.