LANNWS-01-14-23 MISSING TEEN Madison Pack

IF you have seen Madison Pack, who has been missing since 6 p.m. Jan. 10, please call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

 Lancaster Police Department

The Lancaster Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Lancaster McDonalds on the S.C. 9 Bypass.

Trending Videos