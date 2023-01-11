The Lancaster Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Lancaster McDonalds on the S.C. 9 Bypass.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lancaster Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Lancaster McDonalds on the S.C. 9 Bypass.
She is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and has green eyes and blond/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a hoodie that may be burgundy or black and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information about her location should call the Lancaster Police Department immediately at 803-283-3313.