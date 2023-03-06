Lancaster Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery over the weekend.
Police officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday night, March 4, at Fuel Express, 427 W. Meeting St., Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lancaster Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery over the weekend.
Police officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday night, March 4, at Fuel Express, 427 W. Meeting St., Lancaster.
Victims told officers that a man wearing gray sweatpants, gray hoodie, a hat and sunglasses came into the store about 9:30 p.m.
The suspect pointed a handgun at a customer in front of the register and told them to get on the ground. He also assaulted several store employees, pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded the clerk empty the cash register, according to a police release.
He left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release.
The assault victims were taken by EMS to a nearby medical facility to be checked out.
This case is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line 803-289-6040.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.