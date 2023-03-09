McGee keys Bruins in win
Lancaster High School freshman right-hander Parker McGee tossed a no-hitter to key the host Bruins to a 15-0 win over Fairfield Central High School of Winnsboro.
McGee struck out six Wednesday, March 8, as Lancaster improved to 6-0 on the season. He allowed no walks. McGee aided the Bruins offense with a hit and an RBI in the 10-hit attack.
Jeremy Dawkins led the offense with two hits, including a triple, with three RBIs, two runs and a walk.
Lancaster opened regular-season play, rolling to a 13-3 win over Chester High School in five innings at Doomsday Corner on Monday, March 6.
Tony Shannon sparked the Bruins’ 12-hit attack with three hits, a walk, a stolen base and scored three runs.
Landon Carter, in four innings, earned the win, with three strikeouts, five hits allowed, two walks and three earned runs.
Vols run over York Prep
Andrew Jackson High School opened Region V play, cruising to a 13-3 win over York Prep Academy in five innings Tuesday, March 7, at the Volunteers’ field.
Fuller Sims paced Andrew Jackson with four hits, including two doubles, eight RBIs and scored twice.
Roman Plyler, 3-0, worked two innings for the win. He allowed an earned run, two walks and six hits. He fanned three.
Warriors win in extras
Cole Guttmann’s run-scoring hit plated hustling Isaac Pena with the winning run as Indian Land High School edged Weddington High, 3-2, in 11 innings March 8 at home.
Miles Corcoran worked four frames in relief for the win, striking out seven. He allowed four walks, no hits and no runs.
Cole Dombkowski led the Warriors offense with two hits and two walks. Johnny Compton supplied two hits as well.
The Warriors improved to 3-2 on the season with a 5-1 home win over Providence Day School of Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7.
Carter Barrett, in four and a third innings, struck out six in posting the win. He gave up three hits, two runs and no walks.
Logan Sulli led the Warriors with two hits, an RBI and scored a run.
Piedmont edges Jackets
Piedmont High School of Union County, N.C., scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth and held on for a 1-0 win over visiting Buford High School on March 8.
Hunter Gainey, who went six innings, took the loss, yielding three hits, an unearned run and no walks. He fanned seven batters.
Buford High launched its 2023 regular-season baseball season with a 10-3 win over the Forest Hills High of Union County, N.C., on March 6 at home.
Tanner Sellers, who worked four frames, was the winner, allowing five hits, two runs and an earned run. He struck out five.
Trey Ewing led Buford with two hits, three RBIs, a walk, run and was hit by a pitch.