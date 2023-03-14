Warriors edge Cougars in region opener
Indian Land High School opened Region III baseball play with a dramatic, extra inning win Monday, March 13, in York.
The Warriors’ Austin Quinn lifted a sacrifice fly to score Reid Kazmierczak with the winning run as Indian Land edged York, 4-3, in eight innings. Quinn had a hit and the game-winning RBI that night.
Hunter Wallace, who worked three innings in relief, posted the win with five strikeouts
Warriors’ starter Miles Corcoran hurled five frames and fanned six. He gave up three hits, three runs and five walks.
Logan Sulli led the Warriors, 5-3, 1-0, with two hits and scored a run.
Host Charlotte Latin snapped Indian Land’s two-game winning streak, taking an 11-5 win over the Warriors on Friday, March 10.
Alex Blanchette, who worked two innings, took the loss. He allowed six hits, eight runs, three earned runs, a walk and struck out one.
Isaac Pena blasted a solo homer to go with two walks, a run and an RBI.
Trojans top Bruins
Lancaster High School dropped its first game on the 2023 baseball season, falling to host Northwestern High in Region III play Monday, March 13, in Rock Hill.
Tony Shannon led the 6-1 Bruins with two hits, an RBI, a walk and scored a run.
Carter Cox pitched three innings and fanned three with three hits allowed, four walks and four earned runs.
Lancaster hosts Northwestern on Wednesday, March 15.
Warriors beat York, 6-1, in soccer
The Warriors beat York Comprehensive High School, 6-1, at home Friday, March 10. The win was ILHS boys soccer coach Adam Cole’s 250th career win.
The Warriors scored two goals in the first half, and four in the second, York scored one in the second half.
Indian Land’s Darius Collier scored four goals and made two assists, and Aiden Gummer and Liam Gummer scored one goal and two assists each. Christian Nolan and Alessandro Bellettini each had an assist.
Indian Land improved to 6-0 on the regular season and 1-0 in region play.
ILHS defeats Hartsville, 2-0, twice
The Warriors shut out 4A Hartsville High School, 2-0, in a soccer road game March 6. Indian Land scored both goals in the first half, one from Diego Sosa and the other from Jack Ammann, with assists by Aiden Gummer.
The Warriors shut out Hartsville, 2-0, at home March 3. Indian Land scored one goal in each half, one from Bellettini and one from Liam Gummer, who also had an assist. Shaun Collins made an assist and goalie Kaden Miller made two saves.
Warriors beat York Prep, 8-1
The Warriors defeated 2A York Prep Academy, 8-1, in a soccer road game March 2.
Indian Land scored five goals in the first half and three in the second. York Prep scored its only goal in the second half.
Aiden Gummer and Liam Gummer each scored three goals for the Warriors. Samuel Contreras and Bellettini scored one goal each.
Darius Collier made five assists, Jack Ammann had two and Aiden Gummer had one.
Miller made two saves.
IL shuts out Westwood, 6-0
The Warriors shut out 4A Westwood High School, 6-0, in a home game Feb. 28.
ILHS scored three goals in each half. Ryan Duernberger shot a 7-foot goal, Christian Nolan a 20-foot goal, Ammann a 22-foot goal, Collier a 44-foot goal, Liam Gummer a 47-foot goal, and Diego Sosa a 78-foot goal.
Diego Sosa and Aiden Gummer had two assists each. Shaun Collins and Daylan Errett each had one.