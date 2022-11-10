USC Lancaster’s 17th Annual Native American Studies Celebration concludes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, with an artist talk and Q&A session with Brent Learned.

His art can not only be seen in the end credits of Hulu’s “Prey” and in the video for Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” but also in the Native American Studies Center’s newest exhibit, “Humor, Parody and Satire II: Popular Culture and Native American Art.”

