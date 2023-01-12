Probate judges take oaths
Happy New Year, everyone. I hope the start of this year finds you and your family in great spirits and health.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Probate judges take oaths
Happy New Year, everyone. I hope the start of this year finds you and your family in great spirits and health.
I just wanted to take a few minutes to reach out to the community about the start of my first full term as Lancaster County’s judge of probate.
I took my updated oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 3. It was administered in a small ceremony by Lancaster County’s Clerk of Court Jeff Hammond, in front of my husband, Lee, and our two children, Karli and Mason.
Directly after taking my updated oath, I administered the oath to your associate probate judge, Richard S. Chandler Jr. He has been, and continues to be, a huge asset to Lancaster’s Probate Court.
Speaking of assets, I also want to recognize the other members of my team. My office would not be able to function at its current level of professionalism, timeliness and compassion without Mariah Cousar, Jennifer Lackey, Melissa Peach, Melissa Rollins, Jennifer Duncan, Becky Williams and Jessica Gomez. One of the pillars of my campaign was wanting to retain the team that was already serving Lancaster County, and that is exactly what we did. I can proudly say that all of our 2022 team members are continuing to serve your Probate Court in 2023.
I am so grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve Lancaster County. My staff and I love the work we do for Lancaster’s residents and their families. Stay safe and God bless.
Mary Rathel
Lancaster County probate judge