Lancaster Promise Neighborhood announces the recent addition of three leaders to the nonprofit organization’s development team: Ayana Crawford as community engagement and outreach coordinator, Pam Higley as office coordinator and Ebony Mitchell as marketing and communications coordinator.

“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible leaders to our team as we continue to reposition Lancaster Promise Neighborhood’s strategic mission to focus on transforming our local communities in areas that have been historically marginalized,” said Sh’Kur Francis, project director of Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.

Trending Videos