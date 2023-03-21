Lancaster Promise Neighborhood announces the recent addition of three leaders to the nonprofit organization’s development team: Ayana Crawford as community engagement and outreach coordinator, Pam Higley as office coordinator and Ebony Mitchell as marketing and communications coordinator.
“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible leaders to our team as we continue to reposition Lancaster Promise Neighborhood’s strategic mission to focus on transforming our local communities in areas that have been historically marginalized,” said Sh’Kur Francis, project director of Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.
“Ayana, Pam and Ebony are already hard at work, helping us build on Promise Neighborhood’s motto to do whatever it takes — with our community, schools, parents, funding partners and service providers — in and around the zone to create a more promising Lancaster.”
Crawford joins Promise Neighborhood after previously being employed with the S.C. Human Affairs Commission as a community relations consultant. Originally from Lexington, Crawford earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership and change from Columbia College. She is passionate about advocating for others and encouraging residents to become active in their communities.
Higley joins Promise Neighborhood from her most recent role as office manager/membership specialist at the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce. She began her career as an executive assistant to the head coaches of collegiate and professional football teams in Ohio and North Carolina. A resident of Indian Land, Higley is excited about Promise Neighborhood being an engine to build relationships between northern and southern Lancaster County.
Mitchell is a published author and local small business owner. Born and raised in Lancaster, she feels a deep personal connection to Promise Neighborhood’s mission to do whatever it takes with the vision that all children and youth growing up in Promise Neighborhoods have access to great schools and strong systems of family and community support that will prepare them to attain an excellent education and successfully transition to college and a career.
The team would like to invite all community members, leaders and volunteers to their official grand opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at their new office location, 121 S. Wylie St., Lancaster. They hope to see you there.