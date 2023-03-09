More than 250 students and families attended Lancaster Promise Neighborhood’s Family Night held Feb. 22 at Clinton Elementary School.
The school puts on annual family-themed nights of fun, food and enrichment opportunities for its students’ families to enjoy. The event included student performances of bongo playing, melodies from the chorale, and rhythm in a stellar showcase of talents learned during Promise Neighborhood’s extended-day program.
The event was planned and coordinated with the leadership of Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools.
“I enjoy seeing the smile on the kids’ faces,” said Rodney Hamright, who coordinates Lancaster Promise Neighborhood’s extended-day program. “Happiness is seeing the families engage in activities and learning something new.” Stations were managed by 30 school and Promise Neighborhood personnel.
A total of 177 students from Lancaster High and A.R. Rucker Middle schools enjoyed a personalized college tour of USC Lancaster.
“Our Lancers were delighted to give our local students a tour of USCL, along with informational packets about college and the application process. We want to set a generation of students up for success in higher education,” said Sh’Kur Francis, project director of Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.
“The Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is an organization that is doing exceptional work to create educational opportunities that prepare our youth for college and their future careers,” said Matt Williamson, director of TRiO programs at USCL. “I’m proud to be a partner of this transformative initiative.”
Family Night is an opportunity for families to engage in different activities to bring free resources and experiences to the community.
The Lancaster Promise Neighborhood extended-day program is the new frontier for academic excellence. Students choose their academic enrichment, six-week fitness and exposure micro sessions, and can earn up to $75 a month. Healthy snacks and bus transportation are included. For details on the program, contact Hamright at 803-577-4937 or rodney.hamright@lcsd.k12.sc.us.
About Lancaster Promise Neighborhood
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is strategically focused to support Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High students and parents.
This area of focus is based on these neighborhoods being the most impoverished in our county. In fact, census tracts 107 and 108, which are included in this zone, are federally recognized opportunity zones due to their abject economic distress.
The concept of Promise Neighborhood began with the Harlem Children’s Zone. Lancaster is the first Promise Neighborhood program to be funded by the U.S. Department of Education in South Carolina. Lancaster County Partners for Youth is the grant recipient and fiscal agent.
A project whose mission to do “Whatever It Takes” with the community to make sure every child who lives in the zone has the opportunity for success, Promise Neighborhood is a pathway of transformational programs focused on nine key components including community revitalization, health living, data integrity and educational enrichment.