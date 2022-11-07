Officials with Partners for Youth and Promise Neighborhood are worried that misinformation and social media rumors could hurt the organization in its first year of existence.
The Promise Neighborhood is a five-year project to help the Clinton Elementary School attendance zone, which affects A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools as well.
The project is to help one of the more impoverished sections of Lancaster effort to restore community pride and make sure children living in that part of Lancaster have the same educational opportunities that others in the county do.
Partners For Youth manages the Promise Neighborhood’s grant from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE). Partners For Youth submitted a grant application to the federal government for $24.79 million for the Promise Neighborhood project and was awarded the grant in 2021.
Partners For Youth is getting roughly $4.9 million a year from the DOE and, in turn, has to match roughly $4.9 million in either cash or in-kind matches. In-kind matches are things like the use of programs, services, building space, staff and other non-financial aspects of the project.
In order to get the $24.79 million grant amount, Partners For Youth has to raise $3.2 million in cash, roughly $655,945 a year over the five years of the project. The Promise Neighborhood project has 28 different corporate and foundation donors committing money over five years to raise the $3.2 million.
School district involvement
A number of questions have come up regarding how the Lancaster County School District and Partners For Youth work together when it comes to Promise Neighborhood.
Of the $3.2 million that must be raised locally, the school district has committed $600,000, or roughly $120,000 a year, to Partners For Youth or Promise Neighborhood.
Sharon Novinger, executive director for Partners For Youth, said the nonprofit isn’t getting any actual money from the school district, but it is getting services instead.
“It is not cash — cash as us actually getting it in our hands,” Novinger said.
“There are no public funds that the school district is giving, actual cash, to Promise Neighborhood. We are using in-kind services, the use of space, programs and teachers’ time.”
The $120,000 per year is more of a credit from the federal government because the district helps other nonprofits, in this case, AmeriCorps.
The $120,000 a year is a cash match required by the United Way of South Carolina as part of the AmeriCorps grant. The United Way is an administrative agent for the AmeriCorps program, which has been operating in the school district for 20 years.
The AmeriCorps grant was submitted and approved, with a cash match pledge provided by the district, as it has done for the past 20 years, with the condition that the service be focused on the Promise Neighborhood schools. AmeriCorps is listed as an intervention with the Promise Neighborhood grant to assist students with reading instruction.
“We get credit in the Promise Neighborhood grant for our cash contribution to AmeriCorps,” said Lydia Quinn, school district chief operating officer. “The money never actually goes to Promise Neighborhood or Partners For Youth. If it goes anywhere it, goes to the AmeriCorps program.”
Therefore, since the source of those grant funds was cash, provided to the United Way of South Carolina by the school district, it is listed under the cash match category for the federal grant.
Novinger said the deal between the school district and AmeriCorps was eligible to be used as a cash match because of the role AmeriCorps plays in the program.
“We can count that as a match, as part of our cash, because it is still being used in those three schools,” she said.
Agreement of services
The Promise Neighborhood and Partners For Youth don’t put any financial burden on Lancaster County residents, but in fact, actually compensate the school district, Novinger said.
The school district and Partners For Youth have a memorandum of agreement between the two parties signed by Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps and Novinger for this calendar year.
In the agreement, Partners For Youth compensates the district up to $2.5 million for services rendered, such as bus transportation, learning supplies, a college and career specialist, and other positions and supplies.
“There is a whole list of things we do as a district as a service provider for Promise Neighborhood,” Quinn said. “When we do that, we turn in our receipts and they turn around and write us a check for what we have done.”
The money paid to the school district comes from the DOE grant money requested by Novinger.
“We don’t get the money all at once,” Novinger said. “We have to request it (from DOE). It usually isn’t just one agency at a time; it is a whole compilation of expenses. When I get the money from the feds, I reimburse the agencies.”
Payroll and benefits
Starting July 1, the school district also started providing payroll services and human resource services to Partners For Youth, including benefits like health insurance and regular pay to Partners For Youth employees through the district.
Partners For Youth now has about six employees and the change will eventually affect about 10.
“Any expense we incur because we handle their payroll, we bill them and they send us a check for it monthly,” Quinn said.
Novinger said this type of arrangement isn’t new.
“Throughout the state, other school districts have been doing this,” she said. “Every month we get paid and then we will get an invoice from the school district and that gets paid within a couple days. We pay them back.”
In the school board’s Oct. 25 meeting, board member Melvin Stroble made a motion to stop the payroll services for Partners For Youth. The motion didn’t get a second, so it died on the floor without a vote.
The board approved providing those services earlier this year. Stroble said he thought he was approving providing payroll only, but it also included health insurance, retirement and workers’ comp for Partners For Youth employees.
“There are other payroll services that are providing that and I think they should explore that, because it doesn’t look proper for non-district employees to be receiving the same benefits our employees are receiving,” Stroble said. “It doesn’t look right and it doesn’t feel right.”
Dodging arrows
Albert Blackmon, Promise Neighborhood advisory board chair, said this type of agreement is something other agencies have in schools districts across the state.
“We aren’t the only agency,” Blackmon said. “It was offered to us. It is not the case of us doing something special. It is not just limited to Lancaster County. This is a statewide situation. We are not the first ones. We are getting a bad rap. But it’s not us. We can’t get the program started without getting arrows thrown at us.”
Because they work together so closely, having the school district run Partners For Youth’s payroll and benefits services is not an unusual concept, Novinger said.
“Throughout the state, there are different education foundations and organizations (that do the same thing), First Steps for one,” she said.
Novinger said she understands it is hard to grasp the concept.
“It is complicated,” she said. “We have a history with the school district, a strong history in providing all these services, in providing 850 scholarships to students and much more. We have processes and protocols in place.
“Because people don’t understand, there is misinformation,” Novinger said. “People don’t know what they don’t know and, unfortunately, nowadays they assume mistrust.”
Blackmon said the negativity from social media and questioning by Stroble have cast a shadow on Promise Neighborhood.
“As a parent of a student in the Lancaster County school system, I look for my school board representatives to work with other school board representatives and the superintendent in good faith for the betterment of the children, and not for personal agendas, which I do feel that happens as a constituent of the Indian Land area,” Blackmon said.
“That is very concerning for me because I think we’ve got people who are losing focus, and ... focusing on something that is not there, but they keep making like it’s there, and it keeps taking away from the beautiful program we have before us.”
Blackmon said for the Promise Neighborhood program to be successful, it needs a strong relationship with the school board, and he would be happy to meet with Stroble.
“We would welcome the opportunity for a private meeting,” Blackmon said.
Regarding rumors on social media, he said people with their own platforms don’t know the whole story.
“We’ve got a lot of wonderful things the public needs to know about,” Blackmon said of the Promise Neighborhood.
Novinger said she doesn’t want unsubstantiated rumors to hurt the program.
“It is creating enough distrust that people are like ‘do I even want to be a part of this,’ ” she said. “And three of the four schools that got an unsatisfactory (on school report cards) are these schools. The school district is imperative to this grant. We all need to be working together. If the schools aren’t able to take advantage of it, then it’s a waste of a $24 million federal grant.”