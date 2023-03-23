ROCK HILL — Recruiters from South Carolina’s public school districts hope to fill their known and anticipated teacher vacancies at this year’s South Carolina Teacher Expo.

The 2023 Virtual Teacher Expo, a two-day online teacher job fair, sponsored by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA), will be held Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 8 a.m. both days.

