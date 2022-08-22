BLACKSBURG — A quick start by the Buford Yellow Jackets helped get them heading in the right direction as they beat the Blacksburg Wildcats, 41-6, in convincing fashion.
The game was the Yellow Jackets’ season opener as they moved to 1-0 on the season.
Buford High School scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to go up 28-0.
The Jackets were led by quarterback Brody Sanders, who went 7-for-10 passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns in the game.
“We had several kids touch the football,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi. “Our quarterback had a great night running and throwing the ball. The kids did a good job.”
On top of the three touchdowns, Sanders rushed for 35 yards on seven carries.
As a team, the Buford offense was pretty balanced. Along with the 179 yards through the air, the ground game was just as sound as the Yellow Jackets rushed the ball 32 times for 204 yards.
“Our offensive line did a good job blocking,” Susi said. “The defense did a great job. Only giving up six points, I am pretty happy with that.”
Doing the majority of that work was Tanner Sellers, who rushed for 77 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. Antonio Amos had 54 yards on 10 carries for Buford. Mason Deese had just 10 yards on two carries, but scored on the ground and caught a pass for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Jamari Hough caught two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and Jensen Brown caught a pass for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Buford carried that 28-0 lead into the half and then outscored Blacksburg, 13-6, in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets host McBee for the home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.