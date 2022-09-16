The Lancaster Motor Speedway closed out the 2022 season with the Knight Memorial Race weekend recently.
The Lancaster Motor Speedway closed out the 2022 season with the Knight Memorial Race weekend recently.
Racers ended the regular season Saturday, Sept. 3, with the fifth annual Phillip Knight Memorial.
This annual event has quickly become one of the most prestigious races of the year, due to the memorable moments it has produced in the track’s recent history.
The race honored the memory of one of Lancaster Motor Speedway’s favorite fans, Phillip Knight, who spent many of his Saturday nights at the “big half-mile,” where he loved the thrill and excitement of the hard-nosed battles the dirt track offered.
The lineup saw eight divisions of racing from the Saturday Night Lights weekly series, plus the very entertaining V8 Powder Puff Race.
Timbo Mangum who added to his resume with another win in the Knight’s Lawn Care Limited Late Model race.
Top 5: Mangum, Kevin Godwin, Andrew Baker, Chris Fite, Brian Helms
Richard Montgomery won the Deal 1 Auto Sales Create Sportsman race.
Top 5: Montgomery, Justin Fite, Tyler Beam, Nick Milstead, Bryson Sweatt
Brent Hodges won the Cauthen Motor Renegade race, collecting $1,000 for the win.
Top 5: Hodges, Artie Brownell, Steve Hinson, Drew Howington, Travis Greene Sr.
Chris Baker drove his way to a win in the SCDRA FWD race.
Top 5: Baker, Dan Benson, Michael Ott, David Laney, T.J. Slack
Pebo Johnson ended the season on top by winning the Port’s Heating and Air Pure Stock race.
Top 5: Johnson, Andrew Baker, Jason Tolbert, Brent McAteer, Joseph Cook
Benji Knight got a hard-fought victory in the Faith Funderburke Realty Thunder Bomber race.
Top 5: Knight, Jonathan Hinson, Hunter Funderburke, Dylan Montgomery, Tyler Parker
Chris Fincher won the Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage race.
Top 5: Fincher, Shaun Mangum, Johnny Starkey, Josh Stegall, Dedrick Brown
In the Powder Puff V8 race, Savanna Parker powered her way to a win.
Top 5: Parker, Brittany McAteer, Morgan Milstead, Gail Hayes, Daphne Honeycutt
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
