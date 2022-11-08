Rachel Crockett Alexander, 74, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Lancaster High School Multi-Purpose Building. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Rose will officiate and the Rev. Dr. Patience Alexander Montgomery is the eulogist. Burial will be in the United Bible Way Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-5:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Rachel C. Alexander, a daughter of the late Joe Crockett and the late Sarah Anthony Crockett, was born July 4, 1948, in Lancaster. She was married to Wilbert James Alexander.
Left to cherish these and other fond memories are her husband of Lancaster; one son, Wilbert Alexander Jr. of Columbia; three daughters, Patricia A. Clemenson of Lancaster, the Rev. Dr. Patience Alexander Montgomery of Fort Mill and Samantha Alexander of Black Mountain, N.C.; seven sisters, Helen Davis of Washington, D.C., Brenda Brown, Mary Lynn Mingo, Sarah Crockett, Tammy Buchanon, Marcella D. Jones and Patricia Thompson, all of Lancaster; six brothers, Matthew Crockett of the Bronx, N.Y., Wilbert “Pete” Crockett, Lewis “Sonny” Crockett, Joey Crockett and Ned Anthony, all of Lancaster, and Edward Crockett of Maryland; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.