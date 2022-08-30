The majority of racing concluded at the Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 27, before a shooting at the track stopped events for the night.
The majority of racing concluded at the Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 27, before a shooting at the track stopped events for the night.
In the Cauthen Motor Renegade race, Brandy Baker dominated on his way to yet another 2022 win.
Top 5: Baker, Jason Gulledge, Timbo Mangum, Andrew Winderl, Drew Howington
In the Steven Johnson Memorial event, Pebo Johnson won a wild and crazy race when it was all said and done.
Top 5: Johnson, ason Tolbert, Benji Knight, Andrew Baker, Joseph Cook
In the Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage race, Shaun Mangum and Chris Fincher battled each other for most of the race, until Mangum made the pass for the lead and pulled away.
Top 5: Mangum, Fincher, Johnny Starkey, Elias Grant, Dedrick Brown
In the Knight’s Lawn Care Limited Late Model main event, Timbo Mangum was on cruise control as the rest of the field duked it out for second place.
Top 5: Mangum, Andrew Baker, Kevin Godwin, Mike Huey, Chris Fite
In the Faith Funderburke Realty Thunder Bomber race, Benji “The Standard” Knight returned to Lancaster Motor Speedway and dominated the competition on his way to the win.
Top 5: Knight, Isaiah Parker, Jonathan Hinson, Jacob Funderburke, Isaac Thomas
In the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman race, young Bryson Sweatt returned to victory lane.
Top 4: Sweatt, Ronnie Plyer, Averie Baker, Jimbo Baker
The final race of the night, the SEHA Hornets main event was canceled due to the shooting incident at the track.
Heat race 1 top 5: Dan Benson, Anthony Dallas, Brad McManus, CJ Deas, Dalton Catoe
Heat race 2 top 5: Michael Ott, Zach Slone, Rusty Catoe, Chris Gardner, David Macfalda