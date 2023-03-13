One of the oldest dirt tracks in the South, the “big half-mile” Lancaster Motor Speedway will kick off its 69th racing season with the sixth annual Red Rose Rumble this weekend, March 17-18.
The 2023 edition of the race will feature a $5,000 to the winner contest for the Carolina Clash Super Late Model Series.
Defending race champion and the events only back-to-back winner, Ben Watkins, will be looking to notch another title to his name, but defending Carolina Clash Champion Dennis “Rambo” Franklin and others will battle him for the top prize.
Last year’s race between Watkins, Ross Bailes and Michael “Downtown” Brown was one of the best in recent memory. In addition to the Clash Series, the Monster Thunder Bomber Series will kick off its season, along with added money in seven stock car divisions.
The Friday race program will feature Limited Late Models with $900 to win, Pure Stock with $400 to win, SEHA Hornets with $400 to win and Young Guns FWD with $200 to win, along with Renegade and Crate Sportsman heat races, and Super Late Model and Thunder Bomber practices.
Admission will be $15 for the grandstands; the pits cost $25. Hot laps begin at 7 p.m.
The Saturday program will feature the Carolina Clash Super Late Model Series with $5,000 to win, Monster Thunder Bomber with $1,000 to win, Renegade with $1,000 to win, Crate Sportsman with $1,000 to win, Vintage with $500 to win and SCDRA Hornets with $500 to win.
Grandstands will be $20; pit cost will be $35. Hot laps begin at 6 p.m.