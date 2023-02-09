If you have weekend plans, make sure carrying an umbrella is part of them.
The Midlands area, including Lancaster County, is projected to see between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
“Temperatures will drop for Sunday and the northern part of the county may see a snowflake or two,” said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management director.
“Anytime moisture is coming from the west and cold air is dipping in from the north, things can happen. These fronts appear to be moving more west to east rather than any south/southeast pattern, leaving the colder air in North Carolina and Virginia.”
Other parts of the state, south of Columbia, are projected to get 3 to 4 inches of rain.
All this rain could lead to localized flooding, as well as river flooding, which is expected to become an issue early next week.
The rain is also expected to bring unseasonable temperatures Feb. 14-18 with temperatures being 60% above normal for the week of Valentine’s Day, based on the National Weather Service.
Additional rainfall is possible in the middle of next week, associated with another front.
