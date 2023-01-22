CHESTERFIELD — Buford High School had a tough night on the hardwood, dropping a pair of Region 5-2A games to the host Chesterfield Rams.
The Lady Rams used a solid finish to take a 47-32 win and the Chesterfield boys held on for a 56-50 win in the nightcap Friday, Jan. 20.
In the girls opener, Buford battled and trailed 29-26 with a quarter to go. The Lady Rams ignited on a critical 18-6 spurt to seal their 15-point win.
“We were in it for the majority of the game, playing aggressive, but we didn’t protect the ball late and that led to some transition baskets for them,” said Buford girls coach Susan Scott. “We’re improving and we stayed with them for the better part of the game. We just need to make better decisions and execute in the late stages.”
Buford led 19-18 at the half, but Chesterfield came back to lead 29-26 after three periods and took the win.
Reese Sutton led Buford with eight points and nine rebounds.
In the boys game, Buford battled back in the final period only to fall by six points at the end.
Chesterfield took a 50-34 lead into the fourth quarter, but Buford rallied with a 16-6 charge to make the Rams earn the win.
“The effort was there and we came back,” said Buford boys head coach Steve Sellers. “We fought hard to the final buzzer.”
Kaden Sapp scored 19 points, with 15 in the second half, to lead the Jackets. Aaron Morris tallied 15 points, with 11 after the break.