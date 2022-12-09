Randy Simpson Drakeford, 69, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Randy Simpson Drakeford, 69, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
A daughter of the late Luther Drakeford and late Virginia Harris Drakeford, she was born Feb. 1, 1953, in Lancaster.
Funeral was Thursday, Dec. 8, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, with burial in church cemetery. Viewing was Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Survivors include son, Terrell Clifford Yancy Flood; daughters, Monique Antionette English, Quiana Latoya Simpson, Tamika Rachell Simpson, Tanisha Latonya Simpson; brothers, Kwabona B. Agyeman, Kevin Drakeford, Barrett O’Neal Drakeford; sister, Jaqueline Bright; 10 grandchildren; special friends, Mary Duncan (cousin), Michelle “Cookie” Morris and many relatives and friends.
Send condolences to Crawford Funeral Home at crawfh@comporium.net.