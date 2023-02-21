LANCASTER — Mr. Ray A. Vincent, 78, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
LANCASTER — Mr. Ray A. Vincent, 78, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
He was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Lancaster, a son of the late Frank Vincent and Virgie Blackmon Vincent. He was the husband of the late Judith Parnell Vincent.
Mr. Vincent retired from White Oak Manor after 37 years being a certified nursing assistant (CNA). He enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends, family and his beloved dog, Bella. Mr. Vincent was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church, and he loved the Lord and reading the Bible.
Mr. Vincent is survived by his son, Michael Douglas “Doug” Vincent (Donna) of Williston; three grandchildren, Hunter Vincent, Makayla Vincent and Ava Vincent; his godchild, Haley Kee; and five brothers, Lewis Vincent (Jenny) of Easley, Cecil Vincent (Alexis) of Valdosta, Ga., James Vincent (Jeannie) of Lancaster, Roger Vincent of Rock Hill and Dennis Vincent of Lancaster.
Mr. Vincent was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Vincent; his parents; a brother, Stevie Vincent; and his sister, Sylvia Faile.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Vincent will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Lancaster Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Hospice of Lancaster and the Piedmont, 901 W. Meeting St.. Suite 104, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Ray Vincent.