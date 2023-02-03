LANCASTER — Mrs. Rebecca Scronce Chapman, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home.
She was born Aug. 12, 1947, in Lincolnton, NC, a daughter of the late Wayne Edward Scronce and Mary L. Wise. Mrs. Chapman loved to cross-stitch, do diamond art, bake and travel. She also loved her fur babies and all kinds of animals.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Chapman will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Immanuel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Anderson officiating.
Mrs. Chapman is survived by her son, David Wayne Chapman (Stacey) of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Chasity Chapman (Jeremy), Jacob Walden and Garrett Chapman; and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Munn.
The family will receive friends from 2-2:50 p.m. on Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster County Animal Shelter, 2074 Pageland Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Chapman.