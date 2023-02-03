LANCASTER — Mrs. Rebecca Scronce Chapman, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home.

She was born Aug. 12, 1947, in Lincolnton, NC, a daughter of the late Wayne Edward Scronce and Mary  L. Wise. Mrs. Chapman loved to cross-stitch, do diamond art, bake  and travel. She also loved her fur babies and all kinds of animals.

