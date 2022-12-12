LANNWS-12-14-22 DROUGHT STATUS

Recent rain throughout South Carolina has improved drought conditions for much of the state.

Four to 8 inches of rain over the past three weeks was enough to significantly improve the drought status for counties in the Upstate and Piedmont. During its regular conference call Dec. 7 to evaluate conditions, the S.C. Drought Response Committee downgraded the status of 21 counties.

