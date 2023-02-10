The Lancaster County Council of the Arts celebrated the work of local artist Bill Bradley with a reception of his exhibit “Bill Bradley: A Retrospective" on Jan. 22.
Over 60 guests attended the reception at the Historic Springs House to support Bradley.
“I’m so fortunate to live in Lancaster, because if I was in New York, nobody would notice me, right?” he said in a speech to guests at the event. “I’m in the right place. I really thank you for showing up.”
The exhibit, which opened Jan. 9, will remain on display in the galleries of the Historic Springs House through Feb. 28. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-1.p.m. and 2-4 p.m. weekdays and 2-4 p.m. the first Sunday of every month.