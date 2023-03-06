CHARLOTTE — This March, the American Red Cross is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration, a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.
Greater North Carolina residents are honoring the legacy of Clara Barton, one of most honored women in U.S. history.
“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in North (and South) Carolina rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Allison Taylor, regional CEO, American Red Cross Greater Carolinas. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.
On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
Help prevent blood shortages
When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma this month will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card, which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.
Upcoming county blood donation opportunities include:
• March 8, 2-6 p.m., St. Luke United Methodist, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster
• March 9, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Buford High School, 4290 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster
• March 14, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., USC Lancaster’s Carole Ray Dowling Building, 509 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster
• March 22, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster
• March 26, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Retreat at Rayfield Clubhouse, 551 Cornell Drive, Indian Land
• March 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowe's, 181 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land