LANSPTS-01-07-23 BUFORD HOOPS Aaron Morris

Buford High School’s Aaron Morris goes in for a layup during a home game on Tuesday against York Comprehensive High School.

 Eric Rowell

GREAT FALLS — Buford High School split its basketball road games with Great Falls.

The Buford girls posted a 45-26 victory, while the Red Devils edged the Yellow Jackets, 70-68 in the Wednesday, Jan. 4 games.

