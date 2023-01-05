GREAT FALLS — Buford High School split its basketball road games with Great Falls.
The Buford girls posted a 45-26 victory, while the Red Devils edged the Yellow Jackets, 70-68 in the Wednesday, Jan. 4 games.
The Lady Jackets led from the start to notch the 19-point win, opening the twin bill with a 45-26 victory over the Lady Red Devils.
Buford led 11-2 after one period and owned a 23-12 edge at the half.
The Lady Jackets, with a 15-4 third-period surge, led 38-16 with a quarter to go.
“We played hard and were more focused tonight,” said Buford head coach Susan Scott. “Our aggressive play was pivotal for us.”
Reese Sutton sparked the 6-5 Lady Jackets with 18 points. Jules Campos contributed 12 points and six steals.
In the boys game, Jalon Young, who scored 11 points, netted a lane jumper to lift Great Falls, the top-rated team in Class A boys, to the 70-68 win.
Great Falls led 37-31 at the half and took a 50-49 edge into the final quarter and held on, despite the Jackets’ scrappy play.
“We had good effort and played hard against an outstanding team,” said Buford head coach Steve Sellers. “We fought all the way, but they made that last shot to get the win.”
Aaron Morris led Buford with a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Jesse Allen scored 19, all in the second half. Tony Jackson finished with 11 points.
The Buford boys opened the 2023 portion of their basketball schedule in a big way Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the Jackets posted a second win over Class 4A York Comprehensive High School.
Buford, which defeated host York, 57-44, on Dec. 2, captured an impressive 62-53 comeback victory in overtime in the Jackets’ gym.
The determined Jackets trailed 32-19 at the half, but charged back to take the win.
York led 43-34 after three periods, but Buford used a 16-7 fourth-quarter surge to send the game to overtime tied at 50.
Morris, who led Buford with a game-high 23 points, scored 13 in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter. He was 8-of-10 at the foul line. Buford was 15-of-19 at the line for the game.
Allen scored 21 points, seven in the extra period when the Jackets outscored the Cougars 12-3 for the win.
In the girls game, York led 17-2 at the half on the way to a 33-16 win.
“We started slow, but battled back,” Scott said. “We couldn’t get on track early and that hurt us.”
Reese Sutton led Buford with nine points.