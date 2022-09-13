Editor’s note: This is Part 4 in a series of Lancaster County EMS workers sharing their own stories.
When I moved here from Waxhaw, I made a really good friend in middle school, who was a firefighter. Eventually when I turned 16, he got me involved in volunteering with Shiloh Zion Volunteer Fire Department, and I realized I enjoyed helping and providing service for others.
Since then, I began meeting many more people who work and volunteer with the county. Then with the help of Phil Polston and Greg Brasington, I took the class to get my EMR (emergency medical responder) cerificate.
At first, I did it just to get the experience and education to further myself as a volunteer, but after seeing everything and learning what I did, I began to enjoy the medical side of being a first responder more than anything.
So, eventually, I began talking with different people within Lancaster County EMS and they told me to go for it, even if it was only part time.
It took me three attempts to get through the basic school — the first two, life decided to work against me. Then I was blessed with the opportunity to join the EMS boot camp in 2021, and now I couldn’t be happier with my decision to go for it.
And I want the same for my kids (daughter Skylar and stepson Ayden), and she’s already started young — trying to help Pawpaw with his medicine, and trying to bandage up anyone that has a cut or wound.