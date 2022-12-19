HEATH SPRINGS — Human remains found earlier this month in the woods in Heath Springs have been identified as a man missing for more than a year.
The remains found were identified as those of Thomas Edward Hannah Jr., 59, of Heath Springs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HEATH SPRINGS — Human remains found earlier this month in the woods in Heath Springs have been identified as a man missing for more than a year.
The remains found were identified as those of Thomas Edward Hannah Jr., 59, of Heath Springs.
Hannah had been missing since Nov. 21, 2021, and was found by a hunter earlier this month.
On Dec. 11, a hunter tracking a deer in the woods near the 4700 block of Beaver Creek Road in Heath Springs stumbled across the remains.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office sent the remains to the Richland County Coroner’s Office and Dr. William Stevens, who is a forensic anthropologist.
Using medical records for Hannah, Stevens was able to identify by comparing them to a CT scan previously done on Hannah.
Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese believed that Hannah’s medical condition left him disoriented and exposure to the elements and low temperatures led to his death.
“While we all hope for a different outcome when a loved one is missing, there is such relief in being able to locate a family’s loved one and provide closure for them,” Deese said. “I am incredibly grateful for the forensic partnerships I have with all the agencies involved. These partnerships are pivotal in resolving cases for the citizens of Lancaster County.”
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile also expressed his appreciation for those who helped in the search for Hannah and the recovery of his remains.
“Events such as this produce a multifaceted response,” Faile said. “Different agencies and organizations with different areas of expertise are called upon to make sure everything possible is done to locate a missing person.
"We are always disappointed when we don’t find the person alive and well. We grieve with Mr. Hannah’s family, but are thankful he was found and the family now has some answers.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.