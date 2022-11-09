The Republican Party had a successful election night in Lancaster County.
District 44
Republican Mike Neese won the first S.C. State House seat for the newly formed District 44 that encompasses just the Indian Land area of the county.
Neese got 11,718 votes (62.7%) compared to Democrat Katie Crosby, who got 6,646 votes (35.6%) and Independent candidate Aaron McKinney, who received 306 votes (1.6%).
“What is exciting is to see the number of people that came out to vote,” Neese said. “Our hard work paid off. We are glad to have the election behind us. We had a good race. Now it is looking forward to do what we can do in Columbia.”
Despite the loss, Crosby said she felt like she had a good campaign.
“I am endlessly proud of the efforts put in by this campaign to reach the people of District 44,” she said. “Together, we have contacted 26,000 voters in the district and given them an option on their ballot, which is the bedrock of our democratic process.
“I congratulated Mike Neese on his victory, and am hopeful he will be a representative voice for all within our district,” Crosby said. “Together, we will hold him accountable for improving the lives of the people within the district and ensuring accessibility and transparency.”
District 45
Republican incumbent Brandon Newton easily kept his seat with a resounding win over Democrat Keith Grey Sr.
Newton got 6,338 votes (65.3%) compared to Grey’s total of 3,353 (34.6%).
The margin of victory for Newton is the largest he's had since he has been in office.
“I am very happy with the results,” he said. “I can’t say thank you enough to the people that voted for me.”
Newton said the win shows the confidence people have in the state government.
“I think the country is not very optimistic now, but in South Carolina, they think the state government is on the right track,” he said.
Unopposed races
Parts of Lancaster County had two unopposed State House races, sending Republican incumbent Richie Yow back to Columbia with 3,222 votes (99.4%) in District 53.
They also elected Republican Cody Mitchell for his first term in District 65 with 2,074 votes (99.2%). Mitchell, of Hartsville, is taking retiring House Speaker Jay Lucas' seat.