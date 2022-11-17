For years, a "gentleman’s agreement" between Hope on the Hill and the Lancaster County School District has been enough. However, more than that may be needed going forward.
About 18 of the 21 people who spoke at the Lancaster County School Board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, asked the board not to remove Hope on the Hill from the former Barr Street School.
Hope on the Hill is a nonprofit organization started in 2002 and run by the Rev. Wayne Murray, its executive director. The organization serves primarily the city's Black community, offering facilities for after-school activities and youth sports teams.
The organization has been operating without a lease agreement with the school since 2006, according to school board member Melvin Stroble. The organization had an agreement with the school district in 2005 to lease the Barr Street location from them for $1 a year, but that lease was up as of April 30, 2006, and never renewed, Stroble said. Despite that, Hope on the Hill has continued to operate out of the former Barr Street School.
“It is more of a gentleman’s agreement,” Murray said.
But a gentleman’s agreement won’t hold up in court, Stroble said, at the district’s Oct. 4 board meeting with Murray and Hope on the Hill. Since the district still owns the school, Stroble is concerned about the school district being liable if anything were to happen at the facility, saying he wants to “minimize risk” for the school district.
“If something happened on that property, we would be co-named,” Stroble said during the Oct. 4 meeting. “Right now, we have a situation where the district is seen as the owner of the facility. It is still part of our facilities.”
The district operates its alternative school out of Barr Street as well, but Hope on the Hill operates the gym, auditorium and football field. Sports teams use the field and gym at Barr Street for reasonable rental prices, roughly enough to cover the organization’s expenses, Murray said.
Stroble said he isn’t opposed to Hope on the Hill, but wants to make sure there is some type of written agreement in place between the two parties.
“It’s not about what you are doing,” Stroble said at the Oct. 4 meeting. “I appreciate what you are doing. The issue is making sure we understand what our risks are, that we as a school district are protected.”
Murray said Hope on the Hill does have a $2 million liability insurance policy.
A life of its own
Since Hope on the Hill started using Barr Street, it has made it its own. When the school district decided to move the school to what is now A.R. Rucker Middle School, Hope on the Hill moved into the facility in 2004, despite the fact the school district had already started tearing part of it down.
Since then, Hope on the Hill has put $1.8 million into renovations to the facility through grants, which included renovating the auditorium and putting a new roof on the buildings. They have plans to renovate seven classrooms to move their after-school care from the gym into those classrooms.
Because the school district still owns it, the district’s maintenance department oversees any changes to the building, but the renovations haven’t cost the school district anything.
Making a plea
Murray was one of the people who made the case to keep Hope on the Hill at its current location during the Nov. 15 school board meeting.
“We do not receive any funds from anybody,” Murray said. “Everything we use over there is due to rentals when we rent out the building. Nothing the school district does over there is paid for by the school district. The electricity is in the name of Hope on the Hill. The gas is in the name of Hope on the Hill. Nothing the school district does over there is on the taxpayers' dime. But the school district is over there on our dime.”
James Barber said the organization serves the Black community and gives kids opportunities they don’t get in other parts of the county.
“We got to have an avenue for the kids today,” he said. “We want to be able to keep Hope on the Hill. It is very important to keep Hope on the Hill alive.”
“This building belongs to the community, and is one of the buildings in Lancaster County that is large enough to hold things for the community,” said the Rev. Cletus Jones. “The history of this building means a lot to the people of the community.”
Several people mentioned at the meeting how Hope on the Hill was the only affordable alternative to play sports in Lancaster, while they have had to hold fundraisers just to rent time to play at Lancaster High’s Memorial Stadium.
“Without Hope on the Hill, we have no place to play,” said Erica Witherspoon with the AAU Carolina Elite Panthers. “We play there and we practice there. It is sad that the county has us out there in the dark with no lights. Every kid that plays will be coming through Lancaster High School. It is sad the kids can’t go and play in the stadium."
She said the school district charges too much for them to use the LHS stadium.
"If you can’t help us, at least make it affordable," she said. "Our kids got out there and busted their behinds to sell doughnuts to play at Lancaster Memorial Stadium for eight hours and we paid you nearly $4,000. We had kids selling doughnuts going door-to-door just to use the stadium that shouldn’t have been that much.”
Alliyah Crawford said no one is looking for a handout, but the school district should make it equitable for the kids to play at Memorial Stadium.
“We want our kids to be better than we were coming up,” she said. “This should be a town where we have plenty of resources, but why should our youths' resources be limited.
"Why can’t we go to the Lancaster High School stadium and have our 7- to 8-year-olds playing out there at a reasonable price? We aren’t looking for a handout," Crawford said. "Please think about your decision. You aren’t only going to be hurting the parents, but you will be breaking these kids' heart.”
Hope on the Hill board member Ben Dunlap said that the organization has breathed new life into the community and stands on its own.
“What Hope on the Hill has done is nothing short of a miracle,” he said. “We have secured resources and created partnerships to turn this facility into something the entire community can be proud of. Please do not make this decision based on liability.”
The school board had the issue of Hope on the Hill on its agenda to talk about during the Nov. 15 meeting, but tabled the issue until the Dec. 13 meeting.
Newly elected board chair Brad Small did thank those who spoke at the meeting.
“A healthy community needs to be heard,” he said.