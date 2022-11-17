LANNWS-11-19-22 HOPE ON THE HILL

The nonprofit Hope on the Hill has been helping the community and local children since 2004, but its location could be in trouble without a written agreement with Lancaster County School District.

 Mac Banks

For years, a "gentleman’s agreement" between Hope on the Hill and the Lancaster County School District has been enough. However, more than that may be needed going forward.

About 18 of the 21 people who spoke at the Lancaster County School Board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, asked the board not to remove Hope on the Hill from the former Barr Street School.

