A local restaurant was vandalized and robbed late last week.
About $10,000 worth of damage was done to Marcelo’s Restaurant at 2151 W. Meeting St., Lancaster. The incident happened between 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, and 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to a police report.
Two black Toshiba 43-inch televisions valued at $800 each were taken. A third television was tampered with, police said.
Vandals broke the front glass door to enter the restaurant. A cash register was thrown to the ground and one of them was missing an undisclosed amount of money, the report said.
The police report said muddy footprints were visible throughout the dining area.
The fuse box to the restaurant and a back gate also appeared to be tampered with, police said.