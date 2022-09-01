Four years ago, Lancaster County voters passed a $19 million recreation bond referendum to improve local recreation facilities.
Voters now have a chance to see some of what their money bought.
County leaders have now cut the ribbons to open the state-of-art soccer complexes in Heath Springs and Indian Land.
The Heath Springs ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the Harrisburg Road ceremony was held Aug. 24.
“This is great for our young people,” said Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper. “This is what it’s all about. We want Lancaster to be a place where our kids and grandkids move to and not away from.”
Both facilities, built at combined cost of about $10 million, are drawing rave reviews.
The Harrisburg Road complex is adjacent to the Avondale development in Indian Land and the Heath Springs complex is directly behind Small’s Food Center in Pleasant Hill.
Soccer teams are now practicing at the two facilities, which will be used for games in the upcoming fall soccer season.
“I didn’t expect to see what I saw in Indian Land and what I’m seeing here today in Heath Springs,” County Councilman Larry Honeycutt said Wednesday. “This is the kind of facility you see around bigger towns. For a place our size, this is just great. It’s absolutely beautiful.”
County voters approved the county’s first referendum to fund recreation projects in 2018. The measure — which equates to a $17 annual increase in property taxes on a $100,000 home — passed by a 52% to 48% margin.
“We’ve come a long way from putting together parks with grants and parks half-finished. It’s great to see how far we’ve come and where we are headed to in the future,” Harper said.
Besides the two artificial-turf soccer complexes, the recreation projects approved by voters also included:
• Remodeling and expanding the Indian Land Recreation Center on U.S. 521 ($4.3 million). The rec center work should be completed this month.
• Improvements to the Barr Street Auditorium
• Partially funding the first phase of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway.
“This field was not built for us. “It was build for our children and our grandchildren,” Lancaster County Councilman Allen Blackmon said Wednesday. He represents the southern portion of the county that includes Heath Springs and Kershaw.
His granddaughter, Olivia Pate, who was given the opportunity to try out the soccer turf, accompanied the councilman to the ribbon-cutting.
“If she’s unhappy when we leave, where are the guys that built this thing, the contractors? We’re going to have a conversation,” Blackmon said, with a laugh.
He noted that “great things” will come to the Heath Springs area because of the soccer complex.
“It’s almost like living on your own waterfront resort, if you will, this thing is so pretty,” Blackmon said. “It actually turned out better that I could imagine as far as how attractive it is for our community.”
Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore said the soccer facility has already been a boost for the town and more is expected. Both complexes will primarily be used for the county’s youth sports programs, but will also draw mega soccer tournaments.
“We must give our children the opportunity to compete with the very best,” Moore said.
Lancaster County Councilman Brian Carnes said during the Aug. 24 ribbon-cutting at the Harrisburg Road Athletic Complex that the facilities are the culmination of hard work by many.
“From the very start, the vision that the recreation department had, from council passing the opportunity to issue the bond to pay for these, the citizens voting for them and for all those who worked to make this possible, it’s just tremendous,” he said. “It shows what we can do when we all get together and work together.”
Lancaster County Parks and Recreation Director Hal Hiott said both complexes are finished, but are still a “work in progress.” Some amenities, picnic tables, trash cans, bike racks and wheels for the soccer goals are on backorder and should arrive soon. Hiott also said landscaping will take place in the fall.
“We will be starting games soon,” Hiott said. “Eventually, we will be doing some rentals and some tourism-type stuff with some tournaments and things. We’ve gotta get our people on here first and get them acclimated.”
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.