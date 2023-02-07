LANCASTER — Richard John Ormand, a native of Lancaster, peacefully passed away on Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 71, surrounded by his family.

Richard is survived by his children, Crystal Carter (Scott) and Jonathan Ormand (August); his grandchildren, Jason Dobbins (Caroline Joseph), Matthew Carter (Sarah Wright), Landon Carter, Grayson Ormand, Holden Ormand, Kameron Fowler and Lawson Fowler; his companion, Brenda Wilson; his special friend, Tasha Pereda; his brothers, Ken Ormand Jr., Ben Ormand, Rudy Leuver Jr. and Paul Leuver; and his sister, Petra Leuver.

