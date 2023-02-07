LANCASTER — Richard John Ormand, a native of Lancaster, peacefully passed away on Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 71, surrounded by his family.
Richard is survived by his children, Crystal Carter (Scott) and Jonathan Ormand (August); his grandchildren, Jason Dobbins (Caroline Joseph), Matthew Carter (Sarah Wright), Landon Carter, Grayson Ormand, Holden Ormand, Kameron Fowler and Lawson Fowler; his companion, Brenda Wilson; his special friend, Tasha Pereda; his brothers, Ken Ormand Jr., Ben Ormand, Rudy Leuver Jr. and Paul Leuver; and his sister, Petra Leuver.
He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Ormand Sr., and mother, Catherine Raaijmakers Leuver; his stepfather, Rudy Leuver Sr.; and brother, Mitchell Ormand.
Richard was born in Lancaster on Oct. 16, 1951. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1971. He obtained an associate degree from USC Lancaster. Upon graduation, Richard worked at Springs Industries in the IT department at the Customer Service Center. He enjoyed working in the yard, operating his tractor, and spending time with family. For every task or project, Richard was a perfectionist. He loved to joke around with family and friends whenever he had the chance. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and anyone who crossed paths with him.
A visitation service was scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Burgess Funeral Home. The funeral service was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Burgess Funeral Home, with a graveside service following at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Donations may be offered to SC Waterfowl, Lancaster Chapter — Camp Woody, P.O. Box 250, Lancaster, SC 29721, attn: Randy, in lieu of flowers.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Richard Ormand.