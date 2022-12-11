Van Wyck’s 11th annual Christmas Parade will celebrate the holiday season Saturday, Dec. 17, and parade organizer Brandon Coker expects the parade to bring everyone together for lots of fun.
“Our favorite will be Santa tossing candy to the kids from his float,” Coker said. “We encourage safety by not having children running up to the parade participants. We want parents to maintain the safety of their children by not allowing them to run to the floats while in motion.”
The theme, “Get Your Jingle On,” represents ringing in the upcoming holidays with the excitement of getting together with family and friends, Coker said.
More than 30 units have signed up for the parade.
“We look forward to having many participants returning from last year, such as Zamar Church and Van Wyck Fire and Rescue,” Coker said.
The town and Van Wyck Fire and Rescue sponsor the parade.
Vendors at the parade will serve hot cocoa, hot dogs, donuts, beef jerky and boiled peanuts. Local merchants, such as Tupperware and others, will be open for business.
To be a unit, vendor or volunteer at the parade, visit the Van Wyck Christmas Parade 2022 Facebook page to complete either the entry, vendor or volunteer form by Dec. 12. Entry forms are also available at the Van Wyck post office.
Vehicles in the parade will lineup at 10:45 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1519 Steele Hill Road. Those who will be walking in the parade should meet at the post office, 5222 Old Hickory Road.
The parade will begin at the intersection of Old Hickory and Steele Hill roads at noon and ends at the Van Wyck Community Center. The parade should last about an hour.
After the parade, the Real Bearded Santa will be available at the community center for photographs. Food vendors will be available there for those who are hungry. The parade should last about an hour.