Van Wyck’s 11th annual Christmas Parade will celebrate the holiday season Saturday, Dec. 17, and parade organizer Brandon Coker expects the parade to bring everyone together for lots of fun.

“Our favorite will be Santa tossing candy to the kids from his float,” Coker said. “We encourage safety by not having children running up to the parade participants. We want parents to maintain the safety of their children by not allowing them to run to the floats while in motion.”

