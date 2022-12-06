Mrs. Robby W. Jenkins, the second daughter of the late Artice R. and Eliza E. Walker, was born in Heath Springs on May 24, 1935. She departed this life at home on Nov. 30, 2022.
She was married to the late Mr. John E. Jenkins. They were blessed with one son, Ernest.
She received her early education in the Lancaster County school system, first in Health Springs and then in Lancaster. She received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C. Following graduate coursework at New York University and North Carolina Central University (supported by a National Science Foundation grant), she graduated with a master’s degree in education from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
She began her teaching career in Florence in 1956 and taught nine years. Then she returned to Lancaster, where she spent the rest of her career teaching mathematics at Barr Street High School and Barr Street Junior High School. Algebra was her favorite course to teach. She enjoyed leading students through the intricacies of algebraic proofs, analyzing variables and reaching solutions.
She retired in 1987, having taught math for 31 years. Both before and after her retirement, students and former students thanked her for teaching them, believing in them, and supporting them. She devoted her time and energies to help them learn and grow. She accomplished these tasks with delightful humor.
She was an accomplished musician. She served many years as a choir member at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, and then served as organist at the church following her mother’s retirement from that position. Later, she served as the organist for Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church. Her musical activities brought her great satisfaction and happiness.
She was a charter member of the Lancaster Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She generously supported church organizations, humanitarian organizations and anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Mrs. Artyce W. Jenkins.
Among those left to love and cherish her memory are her son, Dr. Ernest E. Jenkins; her brother-in-law, Mr. David L. Jenkins; nieces attorney Audrey Jenkins of Atlanta and Dr. Eleanor J. Alford (Craig) of Charleston; and four grandnieces.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, with burial in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home and the Omega, Omega service will follow the viewing.