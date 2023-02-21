Robert Frazier Lynn, 96, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Robert Frazier Lynn, 96, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
A son of the late Frank Lynn and late Plumie Gaston Lynn, he was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Chester County.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Union Ezell AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include his daughters, Ruth L. Shannon of Lancaster, Jacqueline Lynn and Sophia Lynn; sons, Melroid Lynn and Terry J. Lynn, Robert Keith Lynn; sister, Betty Lynn Buchanan; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.