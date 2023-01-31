LANCASTER — Mr. Robert Larry Snipes, 72, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
He was born April 14, 1950, in Lancaster, son of the late Sam James Snipes and the late Azalee Robinson Snipes. He was the husband of Linda Dianne Snipes.
After retirement, Larry enjoyed repairing appliances. He loved to camp at the beach and the mountains with his wife. He was a jokester who enjoyed breakfast with his friends, playing golf, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Larry was a people person; he loved meeting and getting to know new people. He loved his fur baby, Pepper. Larry was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, where he loved going to church.
Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dianne Snipes; his brother, Gary Snipes (Linda); his sister, Lois Roberts; two brothers-in-law, Charles Snipes (Deloris) and Wayne Snipes; and six nieces and nephews.
Larry was predeceased in death by his parents, Sam and Azalee Snipes; his brothers, Paul Snipes and David Snipes; and his sister, Effie Snipes.
The celebration of life service for Larry was held at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Tim Larrimore and Mitch Ingram. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 3026 Camp Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Larry Snipes.