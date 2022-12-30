FORT LAWN — Mr. Robert Thomas Boyd Jr., 65, of Fort Lawn passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at MUSC-Lancaster.
He was born June 25, 1957, in Chester, a son of the late Robert Thomas “Tommy” Boyd Sr. and Shirley Orr Boyd.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Boyd will be held at a later date.
Mr. Boyd is survived by several cousins; aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melea Michele Boyd.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Boyd.