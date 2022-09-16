Editor’s note: This is Part 5 in a series of Lancaster County EMS workers sharing their own stories.
My name is Abigail Roberts, but most call me Abby. A little about me: I was born and raised in Lancaster and married my high school sweetheart (Branden Roberts), who is a firefighter with Lancaster Fire Department and have a son (Nolan), who is the light of my life.
Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends and you’ll typically find me at Hobby Lobby.
I have been employed with Lancaster County EMS coming up on three years now and my current title is EMT (emergency medical technician).
I get asked a lot as to why I chose a career in EMS, and the simple answer is because it’s a passion or a calling, if you will. This job is like no other. I enjoy the not knowing what you’re coming to work to and what your day has in store for you, because it keeps the excitement about work alive.
I have a passion to help and care for others, and in this career that’s exactly what I get to do on a daily basis. Working in EMS, you are someone’s first call of defense, the face that they see on their worst days, the face they will remember forever, and we get the opportunity to treat and care for our community before anyone else.
I strive to give my patients the same care I would give my own family, to be their advocate and their voice. I’ll hold your hand when you need reassurance, give you a shoulder to cry on and pray with you if you need it.
I love my community and the chances I get to make a difference and serve each and every person. EMS has helped me grow as a person, as well as a medic, and I am forever grateful to LCEMS for giving me the opportunity to thrive!