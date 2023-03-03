GREER — Roger Ervin Barnes, 70, of Greer, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
GREER — Roger Ervin Barnes, 70, of Greer, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
He was born in Chester, the son of Louise Estes Barnes Williams and the late Ervin W. Barnes. Later, he and his family moved to Lancaster.
He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from USC and a master’s in business administration from Winthrop College. He had a long career in human resources, as well as real estate, most recently with Langston Black.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenville, and was raised in Grace Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. Roger was a member of the Thursday Morning Bible Study Group.
Roger loved his family, music, baking and especially the USC Gamecocks. His family and friends will miss him.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gloria Griffin Barnes; his daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Dr. Hugh Myrick of Mount Pleasant and their two children, Olivia and Griffin; his mother, Louise Estes Barnes Williams of Lancaster; his sister, Kay and her husband, Mike Crapps, of Lexington; a niece, Megan and her husband, Drake Plexico, and their two children, Mac and Sara Beth of Greenville; a nephew, Chad Stewart and his wife, Kristin, and their son, Kessler of Columbia.
Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Wood Mortuary.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.