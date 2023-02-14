LANCASTER — Mr. Ronald Emanuel Avant, 72, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
He was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Lancaster, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson Avant and Mary Belk Avant. Ronnie worked for Morrison Textiles as a machinist for many years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ronnie was an avid Gamecocks fan, who enjoyed fishing, golfing and going to the beach. He was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sharing recipes with friends. Family and friends were very important to him, and he loved them all dearly.
Ronnie is survived by two daughters, Ann Marie Avant and Corrie Amanda Avant (Doran); four grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Craig, Blake Hunter Adams (Brandi), Alexis Marie Gregory and Layne Benjamin Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Kirkland and Ava Kirkland; his sister, Elinor Neill (Alvin); a nephew, Scott Neill (Rose); a niece, Cheryl McAteer (Sam); and very close cousins, Jason Neal and Mike Turner.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jimmy Wilson Avant.
The celebration of life graveside service for Ronnie will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by family friend, the Rev. Larry Hinson and the Rev. Gerald Montgomery.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside and other times at the home of Elinor and Alvin Neill, 2365 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care (Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House), 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Ronnie Avant.