LANCASTER — Mr. Ronald Emanuel Avant, 72, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

He was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Lancaster, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson Avant and Mary Belk Avant. Ronnie worked for Morrison Textiles as a machinist for many years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ronnie was an avid Gamecocks fan, who enjoyed fishing, golfing and going to the beach. He was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sharing recipes with friends. Family and friends were very important to him, and he loved them all dearly.

