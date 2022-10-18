Ronnie “Cricket” Ervin Belton McCrae, 43, departed this life Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
He was the son of Ronnie Bracey and the late Gloria Ann McCrae.
Survivors include his father, Ronnie (Shirley) of Westville; one brother, Shawntaye McCrae (Brenda) of Kershaw; one sister, Kiecha McCrae of Paterson, N.J.; maternal grandmother, Clara McRae of Paterson; and paternal grandfather, Albert Williams of Cassatt.
His funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bingham Chapel AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 2-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Sign then online registry at stewart