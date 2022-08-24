Don Roper didn’t stay retired for very long.
The former police chief of Mount Holly, N.C., was named the new chief of Lancaster Police Department at a special called City Council meeting Friday, Aug. 19.
Council’s vote to hire Roper was unanimous.
Roper stepped down July 31 as Mount Holly’s police chief, following 35 years of policing in Gaston County.
“I really like the similarities between Mount Holly and the city of Lancaster,” Roper said. “If you look at a map, Mount Holly is right beside Charlotte on the west and Lancaster is to the south. There are so many similarities in the department.”
According to a conditional employment offer obtained Monday, Aug. 22, by The Lancaster News through a Freedom of Information Act request, Roper’s annual pay will be $92,768.
That salary, the offer said, was based on Roper’s 35 years in law enforcement, his level of education and having served as a police chief for nine years.
“I really like the possibilities,” Roper said. “There is so much potential here in this community with Lancaster being the county seat. In talking with colleagues, this is an exciting time to be a part of this community.”
The city does not have a definite start date for the new chief, but City Administrator Flip Hutfles said it would be as soon as possible.
Extensive background
Roper began his career as a patrol officer for the Gastonia (N.C.) Police Department in 1987. He was named chief of the Mount Holly Police Department in May 2013.
Roper has an extensive background in law enforcement, including investigations, narcotics and tactical team operations.
He also holds an advanced law enforcement certification in the Tarheel state and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Virginia.
Roper also has a master’s degree from Appalachian State University.
He received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in February 2019. It is the highest award for state service in North Carolina granted by the governor’s office.
He was accompanied Friday by his wife, Julie Roper. The Ropers have a grown son who practices law in Albany, N.Y.
Brief fireworks
There were brief fireworks in city hall chambers after members of Lancaster City Council voted to go into executive session to discuss police chief candidates.
Councilwoman Hazel Taylor, who supported Roper’s hiring “110%,” was frustrated that a special council meeting was called to offer him the job.
Taylor said council needs to be as transparent as possible and calling the special meeting 24 hours in advance was not in the public’s best interest.
Taylor said the matter could have waited until the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
No one was at the meeting other than the Ropers, council members, city staff, The Lancaster News, LPD Chaplain Kenneth Cauthen and Interim Police Chief Brian Small.
“Right is right and wrong is wrong,” she said. “To me, there is no other way.”
Council then went behind closed doors for about 15 minutes before returning to open session.
City Councilman Kenny Hood then made the motion to offer the police chief’s job to Roper, which was seconded by Councilman Ronnie Sowell. Council then unanimously voted to hire Roper.
“It’s been a long hunt, but that hunt is now over. We are glad to have Mr. Roper,” said Hood, who chairs the council’s Police Committee.
“We’re just glad we worked as a council. It has been a long road,” said Councilwoman Jackie Harris. “I continue to expect to see great things from our police department because we have a great department.”
Mayor Alston DeVenny thanked council for its “diligent work in getting this community moving in a good direction.”
“We believe as a council that every member of this community has a right to live freely and safely in this community,” he said.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our police department, to interim chief (Phillip) Hall and interim chief Small. We could not have done it without you and look forward to the relationship Chief Roper will have in our police department,” DeVenny said.
“We expect greater things and I believe y’all will help us to move to greatness under his leadership.”
15 months of turmoil
The city police chief’s job has been vacant since May 2021 when council voted 4-2 to fire Scott Grant, though there have been two interim chiefs — Phillip Hall and Brian Small — since then.
Grant was fired by City Council last year for what it called a lack of confidence after months of turmoil over his hiring of Sgt. Peter Beck and his handling of racial complaints against the officer.
Beck was accused of harassing Black drivers and violating their civil rights during investigative traffic stops in the Southside and New Town neighborhoods.
The Lancaster Branch of the NAACP filed a formal complaint with its national office against the city of Lancaster, asserting that citizens’ rights were violated during the traffic stops.
Those complaints are also being investigated by an independent agency.
Beck was placed on paid administrative leave in March 2021. The next month City Council set off another public uproar by unanimously voting to give Beck a settlement of $60,000 to resign.
Grant, publicly criticized for his decision to hire Beck, was placed on paid administrative in April 2021 and fired as police chief in May 2021.
Hall served as interim chief at the undermanned department until this past February. Citing council’s indecision on finding a new police chief, Hall retired after council refused to give him the job permanently, though he was interviewed twice for the position.
Council’s refusal to hire Hall also led to the resignation of longtime Councilman Gonzie Mackey over the council’s treatment of Hall. Tomonica Marsh was recently elected to fill the remainder of Mackey’s term.
Small, a department lieutenant, was appointed as interim chief after Hall retired. In law enforcement since 2000, Small normally oversees special operations for the city police force.
City Council couldn’t come to a consensus on naming a new police chief. It voted Feb. 8 to retain recruiter Art Davis of Baker Tilly US to conduct a national search for the city’s next police chief.
The goal was to offer the position to a finalist by May 20, but that didn’t happen because the detailed application process took longer than anticipated.
Hutfles noted in a previous interview that Baker Tilly received 30-plus applications for LPD chief.
The state’s Freedom of Information Act requires council to reveal the names and materials related to the final three applicants under consideration.
However, the city of Lancaster did not do that.
“We had six, then one dropped out a week or two before the interview date and another one dropped out the morning of the interviews,” Hutfles said. “We interviewed four applicants last Saturday (Aug. 13).”
